EU OSfor the public sector

♻️ Shared

OS built on top of a common starting point with common tools

🔒 Secure

OS built from open source that doesn't phone home

✊ Sovereign

OS built to the requirements for the EU public sector

🪂 Sleek

OS that is fast and eco-friendly on new and old hardware

What is EU OS?

EU OS is not a project of the European Union, but it should be.

So far, EU OS is a Proof-of-Concept for the deployment of a Fedora-based Linux operating system with a KDE Plasma desktop environment and bootable container technology in a typical public sector organisation. Other organisations with similar requirements or less strict requirements may also learn from this Proof-of-Concept.

Despite the name, EU OS is technically not a new operating system. Distrowatch lists currently over 250 Linux operating systems (‘distributions’) and their various flavours, spins or subvariants are not even counted in. The added value of EU OS is a different one:

  • a common Linux OS as a base for all EU OS users with options to layer on top modifications (national layer, regional or sector-specific layer, organisation-specific layer)
  • a common desktop environment
  • a common method to manage
    • users and their data
    • software
    • devices

EU OS Deployment Setup (draft as of 23 May 2025)

Find more information on the page goals.

Partnerships

ATIX & orcharhino

ATIX and their offering orcharhino support EU OS with know-how on scalable Linux system provisioning as well as fleet management, documentation of such provisioning on the EU OS website, and sponsor virtual machines for testing.

B1 Systems

B1 Systems supports EU OS with know-how on Linux system as well as fleet management and sponsors virtual machines used to demonstrate EU OS with Foreman fleetmanagement.

GONICUS

GONICUS supports EU OS with automatical deployment via Foreman including documentation of the Foreman configuration.

Hack Days

EU OS is partner for the HackDays – Hackathon Digital Workplace 2025 in Paris organised by the French Goverment service DINUM (Direction interministérielle du Numérique).

End of 10

EU OS is partner for the campaign endof10.org supporting people with Windows on their personal computer to switch to a free Linux operating system. This campaign complements well EU OS that itself addresses corporate computers managed centrally by the corporate IT service.