EU OSfor the public sector

What is EU OS? ​

EU OS is not a project of the European Union, but it should be.

So far, EU OS is a Proof-of-Concept for the deployment of a Fedora-based Linux operating system with a KDE Plasma desktop environment and bootable container technology in a typical public sector organisation. Other organisations with similar requirements or less strict requirements may also learn from this Proof-of-Concept.

Despite the name, EU OS is technically not a new operating system. Distrowatch lists currently over 250 Linux operating systems (‘distributions’) and their various flavours, spins or subvariants are not even counted in. The added value of EU OS is a different one:

a common Linux OS as a base for all EU OS users with options to layer on top modifications (national layer, regional or sector-specific layer, organisation-specific layer)

a common desktop environment

a common method to manage users and their data software devices



ATIX & orcharhino ​

ATIX and their offering orcharhino support EU OS with know-how on scalable Linux system provisioning as well as fleet management, documentation of such provisioning on the EU OS website, and sponsor virtual machines for testing.

B1 Systems ​

B1 Systems supports EU OS with know-how on Linux system as well as fleet management and sponsors virtual machines used to demonstrate EU OS with Foreman fleetmanagement.

GONICUS supports EU OS with automatical deployment via Foreman including documentation of the Foreman configuration.

Hack Days ​

EU OS is partner for the HackDays – Hackathon Digital Workplace 2025 in Paris organised by the French Goverment service DINUM (Direction interministérielle du Numérique).

End of 10 ​

EU OS is partner for the campaign endof10.org supporting people with Windows on their personal computer to switch to a free Linux operating system. This campaign complements well EU OS that itself addresses corporate computers managed centrally by the corporate IT service.